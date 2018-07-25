If watching rising indie bands like Bayonne and Mansionair perform “under a canopy of Redwoods and stars” sounds like your idea of heaven, then the Outpost event series might be the weekend getaway for you.

Like most festivals, the events take place over a weekend, combining elements of a trade show with the chance to travel, and even a couple concerts packed in. There is no grueling 40-band schedule, just an emphasis on a few acts the organizers feel exemplify the best of what’s next. Check out the live looping video done by Bayonne, below, to see why his project made the cut this year.

Now entering their seventh event in the series, Outpost says its main focus is giving people hands-on experience with a host of activities, not just music-related ones; they want to bring the concept of a trade show into a whole different dimension. The trips always take place somewhere in the wilderness and feature activities like mountain biking, or panels by entrepreneurs in fields like wine-making, travel, and tech.

The latest Outpost event is happening the weekend of September 7-9 in Navarro, CA (aka the Redwoods) and will be their largest retreat to date. To get a sneak peek at what’s in store, check out the teaser video below.

If this sounds up your alley, you can get tickets here using these special discount codes: Outpost20 gets you 20% off general admission tickets, Outpost10 gets you 10% off their luxe tickets.