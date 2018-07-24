Weed Is Now On The Outside Lands Festival Lineup Thanks To Grass Lands

Getty Image

As of the start of this year, it is legal to purchase and recreationally use marijuana in the state of California (there are stipulations, of course). While music festivals have historically been a prime spot to light one up, though, they haven’t quite caught onto the new laws yet: Coachella still didn’t allow marijuana on the festival grounds this summer. Outside Lands is taking a much different approach, though: This year, the festival is introducing Grass Lands, a new area of the festival that’s all about the green.

Grass Lands will be “focused on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life.” While “no cannabis or cannabis products will be available for purchase or consumption onsite at the festival this year,” Grass Lands will be a sort of “town square” that will feature “The Greenhouse with ‘budtenders’ (cannabis product specialists) that will offer cannabis education, The Confectionery featuring tasty treats, The Lemonade Stand, The Flower Shop offering flower crowns, a cannabis-themed Farmers Market, an interactive Smell Wall featuring botanical terpenes, and a delivery service featuring a wealth of available cannabis products.”

Rick Farman — a co-founder of Superfly, one of the co-producers of Outside Lands — says of Grass Lands:

“Outside Lands is always exploring different ways to create a unique and memorable festival experience for attendees, while also celebrating our Northern California community. Much the way that Wine Lands celebrates Napa and Sonoma as the leaders in US wine production, Grass Lands will shine a light on the area’s importance as pioneers in the cannabis world. With recreational marijuana now legal in California, there is so much to discover. We are excited to be the first major festival in the country to offer attendees the chance to learn about the latest in cannabis development.”

