It has been a while since we last heard from PartyNextDoor. The Canadian crooner’s last full-length release (Partymobile) came out in 2020, and while he re-released his Colours EP for streaming and dropped another EP, Partypack, in the years since, he’s flown pretty far under the radar for the past few years*. He’s back and is taking the rollout for his fourth studio album, PartyNextDoor 4, seriously, following up his most recent 2023 single “Resentment” with a new song, “Real Woman.”

*His reason for this? Being distracted by “relationships” — the very thing that fuels most of his creative content. “I get into relationships and then music becomes second,” he explained to Billboard.I ” think I’m going to take a break from relationships, a long break, and just get back to making music.”

Getting back to making music is just what he’s done. While he released sporadic singles last year — the aforementioned “Resentment” and “Her Old Friends” — he told Billboard, “This is the hardest I’ve ever worked on an album. This is the proudest I’ve felt.” He also explained how PartyNextDoor 4 would differ from the relatively disappointing showings on PND 3 and Partymobile. “I was still handling that sh-t like demos,” he noted. This time, he says, he won’t “cheat” the process again. He revealed the release date for the long-awaited album during his performance at Billboard’s SXSW show: April 26.

Listen to “Real Woman” above.

