Ice Spice maintained her momentum during her first ever Saturday Night Live appearance. In her first performance of the night, Ice delivered a killer performance of her hit single, “In Ha Mood.” Later on, she performed her latest single “Pretty Girl” with Afro-fusion star Rema.

Upon her return, Ice was introduced by her friend and her “Karma” collaborator Taylor Swift. Ice and Rema then took to the stage, grooving to the beat of their song, as a kaleidoscopic spotlight displayed colorful patterns upon the pair. While the song was only just released this past Friday, the two displayed a clear musical chemistry as they were on stage.

Over the past few months, Ice has collaborated with Nicki Minaj and Swift, partnered with Dunkin’, and won the Best New Artist award at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. Now, she can add SNL to her resume. In an interview with The Guardian, Ice shared that she feels elated to watch her dreams manifest in real-time.

“I always felt like I could do anything I tried to do, but especially now it feels like anything is possible,” Ice said “Being at award shows, being on magazine covers, getting huge features – all those moments made me feel like: ‘Wow, we’re really doing it big.’”

And this is just the beginning.

You can see the performance above.