PartyNextDoor’s NSFW ‘PartyNextDoor 4’ Cover Is Splits Fans Between Turned On And Grossed Out

PartyNextDoor is a lot more low-key than his OVO Sound benefactor Drake, but like his fellow Torontonian, he knows how to get people talking. In this case, they are talking about the cover for his upcoming album, PartyNextDoor 4, which has fans split between turned on and grossed out with its NSFW photo.

The photo, which you can view on Party’s Instagram, depicts a nude woman on all fours (heh) from behind, insinuating that it was taken mid-coitus. Her lower back bears a “tramp stamp” tattoo with a number 4. While some fans are celebrating it as an indication of a fully unhinged, hedonistic album on the way, others think it’s so raunchy it has to be an April Fools’ joke.

bro partynextdoor cnt b serious w this album cover😭 — mandy🪬 (@ovoxomandy) April 2, 2024

That Partynextdoor album cover is classless — Jody Mag 🦍🪃 (@DVDJXX) April 2, 2024

I’m tryna scroll the tl in peace and that partynextdoor cover keeps popping up — DeCatholac Mango (@YoNipplesSoft) April 2, 2024

SOMEBODY GIRL IS PARTYNEXTDOOR ALBUM COVER 😭😭😭😭😭😭🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 R&B BYKEEEEE!!! — biggz cares if don’t nobody else care. (@Biggz_91) April 2, 2024

PartyNextDoor album cover must be an April fools joke pic.twitter.com/RMAyQUOycd — Dee Dee 💕 ♌️ (@DeedeeTheLeo) April 2, 2024

That PartyNextDoor album cover is insane. Lol — JASH JAY (@TheJASHJAY) April 2, 2024

Party announced the album’s upcoming release date after sharing a pair of singles, “Resentment” and “Real Woman.” The album is due on April 26, over four years since the release of his last album, Partymobile.