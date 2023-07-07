PartyNextDoor heard that 2023 was the musical year of comebacks. So he’s deciding to give fans what they’ve been begging for — new music. The singer has broken quite a few hearts in the past, but on his new single “Resentment,” he acknowledged that it’s no fun when roles are reversed.

The self-produced track marks the entertainer’s official follow-up to his song “Her Old Friends,” shared in January. On this release, PartyNextDoor turned inward to examine his role in the relationship’s demise instead of blaming others for his failed attempt at a forever love.

As he sings, “Thinking about getting even, but I ain’t even aspire to get that low / I just want to know what we’re waiting for, baby

I won’t keep bringing up the past, I won’t keep trying to run it back / I won’t keep standing for it / What be going through your mind, staying out past 5 / And you know you’re going to get checked for it,” the singer confessed how his nonassertion eroded the health of the relationship.

While his 2020 EP Partypack, didn’t have much staying power, his forthcoming album PartyNextDoor 4 is shaping up to deliver a lasting punch.

