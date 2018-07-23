The Beatles

The Beatles are the most famous rock band on earth. Every album that the Fab Four recorded is celebrated around the world as an important masterpiece, and every image on the front of those albums is iconic. That being said, the most iconic cover of all remains the picture of the four Beatles crossing the road in front of the recording studio that had been their home away from home for years on the front of their second to last album Abbey Road.

Today, Paul McCartney was on his way back to the studio where he and John, George and Ringo created so many era-defining hits and re-created his famous stroll through the cross-walk, only this time he chose to wear a pair of sandals. Fortunately, Macca’s daughter Mary was on the scene and captured the moment for posterity.

🎥@maryamccartney #PaulMcCartney #EgyptStation #AbbeyRoad A post shared by Paul McCartney (@paulmccartney) on Jul 23, 2018 at 5:23am PDT

McCartney is currently on a press campaign, drumming up buzz for his latest solo album Egypt Station. He’s already dropped two singles from that project “I Don’t Know,” and “Come On To Me,” and logged a truly delightful Carpool Karaoke segment through the streets of Liverpool with James Corden. In other Beatles related news, he’s dropped hints about a deluxe reissue of the band’s immense double record The White Album that could see release later this year in conjunction of its 50th anniversary.