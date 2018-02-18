Pearl Jam Takes A Stand Against Lawmakers Who Refuse To Pass Gun Control Legislation: ‘Throw Them Out’

#Pearl Jam
Managing Editor, Trending
02.18.18 7 Comments

Getty Image

The aftermath of the tragic shooting in Florida that left 17 dead has seen a strong push for gun control legislation, possibly the strongest since Sandy Hook. The spirited response from the students in Parkland, Florida was an inspiring sight on Saturday and joins many other statements from different corners of the country. One that dropped late on Friday was a push by the band Pearl Jam to “throw them out” and get rid of lawmakers who “refuse to lead” on gun control.

The band also tweeted out a link to Everytown with a call to end gun violence against children in their communities following the #ThrowThemOut tweet. The push outlines five steps to force a change in Congress and at a state level. This includes following money given to lawmakers from the National Rifle Association and actually taking steps to run for office in your community.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pearl Jam
TAGSNRApearl jamSCHOOL SHOOTINGS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP