In an ode to early electro, Berlin-based DJ and producer Peggy Gou pairs a flickering dance beat straight from Planet Rock with a funky, digital bass line on “Han Jan,” er upcoming debut EP, Once. The throwback vibe coaxes out a rap from Gou, as she further demonstrates her flexibility not only as a producer, but as a vocalist as well.

Of the song, Gou explained in a press release that “Han Jan” “has a couple of meanings — it literally translates as ‘One Shot’ in Korean, but it is also dedicated to my dear friend Jan.”

“Han Jan” marks the second time we’ve heard Gou’s voice on a track, following “It Makes You Forget (Itgehane)” which came out last month and was the first single from the upcoming Once EP.

In the same statement, Gou also explained that she wanted the Once EP to really demonstrate her elasticity as a producer, saying:

“I really wanted to represent different styles and moods on this EP, from ‘open air’ warm-up vibes to ‘proper party’. I tried to draw on all my influences of the last few years, from electro, African music, early 90s house music and also techno, especially Maurice Fulton and DMX Krew.”

Once will be released on 3/2 and is available for pre-order here. Listen to “Han Jan” above.