DFA Records Signee Perel Releases Spacey New Song And Announces Debut Album ‘Hermetica’

03.12.18 14 hours ago

Berlin-based producer Perel is back with new song “Alles,” another constellation of beats and laser driven synths. You can hear the track above.

The song has a driving, purposeful beat that keeps things moving at a steady mark and sets the bar for Perel’s own straight rhythmic vocal delivery, with lyrics that are sung in German. The synths work in contrast to the restraint of the beat and vocal, with ambient lines providing a sense of space, while others soar as if to give a sense of grand scale. It sounds as if the cosmos are infinitely expanding with the forward momentum of each beat. It’s all very Kosmische.

“Alles” is the second single from Perel’s debut album, Hermetica, which she announced today. She previously released “Die Dimension” late last year, which was followed by a remix by funk disciple and DJ Jayda G.

The album gets its name from series of Egyptian-Greek didactic texts which are the basis for Hermeticism. The texts focused on understanding the mind, nature, the cosmos, and the divine.

1. “Projeckt 3”
2. “Pastarella Al Limoncello”
3. “Si”
4. “Alles”
5. “PMS”
6. “Signum Viridi”
7. “Myalgia”
8. “Crocus Vernus”
9. “Die Dimension”

Hermetica will be released 4/20 via DFA Records. You can pre-order it here.

