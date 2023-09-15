“Hellcats SRTs 2” rapper Sexyy Red is offering her deep condolences to two Florida families caught in a heartbreaking tragedy. According to TMZ, late yesterday evening (September 14), gunfire erupted near where Sexyy Red was reportedly filming a music video with past collaborator Sukihana. Although the incident did not take place on the set of the visual, the shoot-out was not far from the Oakland Park Flea Market grounds in Oakland Park, Florida.

The reports revealed that two unnamed individuals were struck, and one was ultimately pronounced dead on the scene by local officials. Gerdy St. Louis, a spokesperson for the Broward Sheriff’s Office, shared that when deputies arrived, they attempted to treat the two victims as quickly as they could. The surviving victim was rushed to a local hospital for further treatment.

After learning about the fatal incident, Sexyy Red took to her official Instagram page to issue a statement. Read Sexyy Red’s complete statement regarding the incident below.

“I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded. But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot because shit is not true at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set. [I’m] secure, and thanks to my production team getting all the paperwork right and working with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to hire off-duty’s to make sure everyone was safe. We finished the shoot at a different location, and everyone from our set went home safely. Period. I’m just trying to work hard, make good music, and connect with my fans. Please don’t try to twist narratives and put this on a b*tch.”