When St. Louis rapper Sexyy Red left her favorite destination spot, “Pound Town,” the self-proclaimed hood’s hottest princess did so in style. For Red, that means in the latest muscle car. On her new track “Hellcats SRTs 2,” she’s joined by Lil Durk as they skirt off into the rap’s fast-paced release streets. In August, the pair teased the collaboration, and after weeks of waiting, it’s finally here.

The link-up between the two Midwest natives is precisely what you’d envision for the single. Sexyy’s inspiration behind the track is evident as she rapped, “Bad b*tches, we like fast cars / We like n****s that sell drugs with fast cars,” in the song’s introduction.

Durk added his thoughts on hip-hop’s restored interest in American-made vehicles and how it helps him pull in lovers. “C-H-I-C-A-G-O, go, b*tch we from the ‘Raq / Smoke before we f*ck in the hotel, got my deposit snatched / Nah, this ain’t no Scat, or no Cat, b*tch, this just a Track’ / Suck it while I’m drivin’, wig for her, I just hold it back / Can’t be seen when I pull up, I f*cked your friend, her sheisty ass / Vanish mode, I did that for a reason, he gon’ beat her ass,” rapped Durk.

The dynamic duo is off to the races as soon as the track starts, and they refuse to slow down until the track concludes.

Listen to Sexyy Red & Lil Durk’s “Hellcats SRTs 2” above.

Hood Hottest Princess is out now. Find more information here.