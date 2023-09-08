Lil Baby’s It’s Only Us Tour has faced several hiccups along the way. Just weeks before the string of shows was set to kick off, the Grammy Award-nominated rapper canceled a number of dates without offering ticketholders any explanation. Days after, he lost his biggest opening act, The Kid Laroi. Since then, it seemed as if everything had been smooth sailing until yesterday (September 7).

Unfortunately, during Lil Baby’s performance at Memphis, Tennesse’s FedEx Forum, one person was shot, according to ABC News. The outlet revealed that the victim was a male concertgoer. After being rushed to Regional One Health Medical Center, it was announced that he was in critical condition due to the wound.

WREG-TV reported that as gunshots were fired in the stadium, Lil Baby was quickly escorted offstage and was reportedly not injured.

The Memphis Police Department took to X (formerly Twitter) to share limited details, including the time of the incident and that, at the current time, the shooter’s identity was not yet known.

Shooting scene at 191 Beale Street. pic.twitter.com/vkBFsKkKen — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 8, 2023

Ahead of the show, the entertainer took to Instagram to upload an image behind the scenes to share his excitement for the evening’s performance. Following the incident, fans have flooded the comment section of the same post to discuss their thoughts on the tragic news.

One user, claiming to be a native of the area, wrote, “we sorry i promise.”

Another penned, “we so sorry cuh they do this everywhere jus go to southaven next time.”

One supporter upset by the news was concerned that the incident would mean that in the future Lil Baby wouldn’t return for future tours, writing, “N**** ain’t never coming back now.”

Neither Lil Baby nor his representatives have issued a statement about the shooting.