Peso Pluma has partnered with Sony for its “For The Music” audio campaign, marking the Latin music artist’s first-ever brand partnership. Pluma joins the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Khalid, and Tate McRae who have partnered with Sony for the movement, which aims to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to collaborate with Sony’s ‘For The Music’ campaign to continue opening pathways for Latin Music,” said Pluma in a statement.

“Since the launch of ‘For The Music,’ we have cultivated such amazing collaborations with artists on products and experiences that have brought their creative vision to fans in new and innovative ways” said Jordy Freed — Head of Brand, Business Development, Partner Marketing & Strategy, Personal Entertainment Business in Sony Corporation of America — in a statement. “We are thrilled to continue this work with Peso Pluma and support him as he takes his music to new levels.”

The “For The Music” movement consists of three categories — “For The Ear,” which emphasizes the cutting-edge technology of Sony’s audio products; “For The Stage,” which features products designed for immersive musical performances for artists; and “For The Studio,” creating tools for the production process, where all the magic begins.

Look out for a video ad coming soon.