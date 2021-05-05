In recent months, Pete Davidson has found himself a new recurring character on Saturday Night Live: Eminem. He played the rapper in a pair of memorable sketches from December and March. That gave Davidson the opportunity to get on the phone with Eminem, a conversation that he described to Seth Meyers on yesterday’s Late Night.

Davidson spoke about the call and explained why he hung up on Eminem “as quick as possible,” saying:

“It went I think as good as it could go. Those [sketches] were written by the great Dan Bulla and Steven Castillo, great SNL writers, and [Chris] Redd. Eminem said a couple nice things about me and I of course heard them. I reached out, I was like, ‘I would just like to say thank you.’ And I just hit him up and said thanks and he was like, ‘Yeah man, you really did that. When I saw Stu on script, I was like, I don’t know how it was going to go, but after you did that, it was fire.’ I was like, ‘Oh thank you so much, you’re the coolest,’ and then I just hung up as quick as possible. That’s all you need, you don’t want anything more.”

Meyers elaborated on Davidson’s point about hanging up, adding, “When you talk to a hero, you don’t want to extend it. If you’re good, get out,” and Davidson agreed. Davidson also briefly touched on playing Joey Ramone in the upcoming movie I Slept With Joey Ramone, describing the decision to get him involved with the film as “either a really great or horrible choice by a studio and we will find out.”

Watch the full interview above.