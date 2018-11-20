Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

For me, few—if any—albums in recent memory have encapsulated the marriage of reckless excitement and abject loneliness that comes with moving to a new city quite like Phoebe Bridgers‘ f*cking incredible 2017 debut Stranger In The Alps. Though the album doesn’t thematically address new city moves in the literal sense, it’s all there for this listener, humming with comfort between ponderings of deflated relationships and shower beers.

To that end, I’m not sure how it took so long for a pretty inarguably 10/10 punk cover of one of the album’s most untouchable moments to come along, but I digress. Tuesday, without any warning whatsoever, Los Angeles-based punk band Spanish Love Songs dropped their take on Bridgers’ “Funeral.” The track was recorded as part of an upcoming charity compilation benefiting the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.

Anyway, no one has ever taken anything of value from someone spending more than a few words of an article telling you what something sounds like. Just listen to it below. For more on Spanish Love Songs, spend some time here. The full Sea Shepherd Benefit Vol. 3 collection drops in March. The band also shared some more info on the comp via Instagram:

Bridgers is currently on the road with her Boygenius collaborators Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus, a run that will fittingly wrap with a better-be-f*cking-packed show at LA’s own Wiltern on Nov. 30. Attend, squidbrains.