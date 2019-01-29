Nik Freitas

Better Oblivion Community Center has dominated the indie conversation since the Phoebe Bridgers and Conor Oberst supergroup was revealed to the world last week. The duo has been all over TV, and now they’ve announced that they’ll soon be all over the world as they are set to embark on a world tour. Their trek will begin in Tucson in early March, then they’ll travel across North America until mid-April before playing European dates in late April and May.

The band also shared a video for “Dylan Thomas,” which they refer to on their website as “a commercial for our cherished center.” Directed by “ranking Community Center member” Michelle Zauner of Japanese Breakfast, the clip shows Bridgers and Oberst at Better Oblivion Community Center, doing things like sitting blindfolded on the floor surrounded by candles, using VR headsets, and otherwise taking advantage of the services the center has to offer.

Watch the video for “Dylan Thomas” above, find Better Oblivion Community Center’s upcoming tour dates below, get tickets here.