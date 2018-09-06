Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

A year ago this month, Phoebe Bridgers released her acclaimed debut album, Stranger In The Alps, which established her as a gentle indie folk force. Due to her moving sound, Bridgers is sure to be imitated for years to come, and that happens quite literally in her new video for “Scott Street.” In the video, directed by Alex Lill, a variety of wig-wearing Bridgers impersonators sing the serene song in front of a blue backdrop before joining forces for a day out that includes mechanical bull riding, a bus tour, and demolishing a piñata that is, of course, modeled after Bridgers.

In a cover story for The Fader, Bridgers says that despite the often sad nature of her songs, that’s not entirely representative of who she is as a person:

“Me writing sad songs doesn’t mean I am a sad person. It’s all real and true, and I suffer, but I am not going to be moody all the time just for a brand. I just want everyone to know, which is what everyone already knows: everyone is everything all the time.”

She also spoke about collaborating with Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus on their joint project, Boygenius, saying that it was an empowering experience: “Literally, every day we said to each other, ‘I feel so seen and heard.’ It was very ‘therapy group.’ We needed each other’s energy. I needed that female energy. I could assert myself and no one questioned me.”

Watch the video for “Scott Street” above. Revisit our review of Stranger In The Alps here, and read our interview with Bridgers here.

Stranger In The Alps is out now via Dead Oceans. Get it here.