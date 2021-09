Playboi Carti Announces His ‘Narcissist’ Tour Dates

Playboi Carti is returning to the road this autumn for the first time since his headlining tour in 2018 and this time, he’s touching down at stadiums. The Narcissist Tour will kick off in mid-October in Nashville and conclude just before Christmas in Carti’s hometown, Atlanta, Georgia. Carti is also teasing something coming September 13 with posts captioned “Narcissist,” which could mean a full album dropping just ahead of the tour. If so, it’ll be just about 10 months since the release of Whole Lotta Red, his quickest turnaround between albums so far (Whole Lotta Red dropped over two years after Die Lit).

Check out the full tour schedule below.

10/14 — Nashville, TN @ Municipal Auditorium

10/15 — Charlotte, NC @ Bojangles Coliseum

10/17 — Gainesville, FL @ Stephen C. O’Connell Center

10/19 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center

10/20 — Orlando, FL @ Orlando Amphitheater

10/22 — New Orleans, LA @ Champions Square

10/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Arena

10/24 — San Antonio, TX @ Freeman Coliseum

10/26 — Austin, TX @ H/E/B Center

10/27 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Zoo Amphitheatre

11/2 — Allen, TX @ Allen Event Center

11/4 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center

11/5 — Mesa, AZ @ Mesa Amphitheatre

11/6 — Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

11/9 — San Diego, CA @ Sycuan Stage

11/11 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/13 — Portland, OR @ Theatre of the Clouds

11/14 — Everett, WA @ Angel of The Winds Arena

11/15 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ PNE Forum

11/18 — Salt Lake City, UT @ The Great Saltair

11/19 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheater

11/23 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory

11/24 — Chicago, IL @ Credit Union 1 Arena

11/26 — Milwaukee, WI @ Eagles Ballroom

11/27 — St. Charles, MO @ The Family Arena

11/28 — Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

11/30 — Indianapolis, IN @ Indiana Farmers Coliseum

12/1 — Cincinnati, OH @ BB&T Arena

12/2 — Canton, OH @ Canton Civic Center

12/4 — Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple

12/5 — Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Event Center

12/7 — Lowell, MA @ Tsongas Center

12/8 — Rochester, NY @ Main Street Armory

12/9 — Toronto, Ontario @ Coca/Cola Coliseum

12/10 — Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

12/14 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

12/16 — Kingston, RI @ Ryan Center

12/17 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/18 — Washington, D.C. @ DC Armory

12/19 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

12/21 — Norfolk, VA @ Chartway Arena

12/22 — Greensboro, NC @ Special Events Center

12/23 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena