It’s been almost three months since King Von’s tragic death at an Atlanta nightclub. Since then, the Chicago-born rapper has been remembered in a number of ways, including an appearance on the cover of Lil Durk’s most recent project The Voice. Von can also be heard in a posthumous appearance on Pnb Rock’s track “Rose Gold,” which now has a new video.

It captures Pnb Rock in the late rapper’s Parkway Garden neighborhood, which Von often referred to as O’Block. The highpoint in the video comes during King Von’s verse, in which his crew appears and makes a warm moment in honor of the late Chicago rapper. In the song Von also raps about Von, saying, “Before I die, they gon’ remember me / For bein’ in these streets and slangin’ heat, ain’t ducked no enemies,” further highlighting the legacy he hoped to leave behind.

This comes shortly after King Von’s team shared a posthumous video for “Armed & Dangerous,” a track off his Welcome To O’Block mixtape. Von was also honored in Lil Durk’s “Still Trappin” visual as well.

You can watch the video for “Rose Gold” above.

Pnb Rock is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.