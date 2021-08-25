Nearly two years after he was arrested on marijuana and gun charges, Pnb Rock has been sentenced. According to CBS 3 Philly, the rapper will spend the next three years on probation after pleading guilty in court. The charge was one count of receiving stolen property and one count of possession with intent to deliver. For each charge, he received 36 months of probation, but it was decided that the probations will run concurrently. He will also complete 100 hours of community service and have his supervision transferred to California, after receiving permission to do so.

According to Complex, Pnb Rock was originally hit with the charges after Bensalem, PA Police opened an investigation in 2018 after they received multiple complaints about loud parties and the smell of marijuana from the rapper’s residence. This gave the officers probable cause to search his house, and on January 20, 2019, a search warrant was executed by The Special Investigations Unit. The search resulted in the confiscation of nearly five pounds of marijuana, multiple scales, packaging materials, a stolen .40-caliber handgun, and $33,000 in cash.

After the arrest, Pnb denied the allegations during an Instagram Live session. “I don’t know what the f*ck they was talking about,” he proclaimed. “It wasn’t me! What the f*ck? I look like I’m selling drugs? Never!”

