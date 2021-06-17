While Polo G has had a rough past couple of days, the Chicago rapper can keep his head high as his third album, Hall Of Fame, continues to get positive reviews. The project is also projected to go No. 1 and beat out Migos’ Culture III for the top spot on the albums chart. While we’re a few days away from finding out who will claim that crown, Polo G extends the promotional run for Hall Of Fame with a new video for “Party Lyfe.”

The video, which features DaBaby, gives viewers a look into the lavish lifestyles the two rappers enjoy, from riding around in luxury cars to standing in the middle of a packed party.

Polo G’s latest release arrives after he was arrested in Miami following an album release party for Hall Of Fame. The rapper and an officer “ended up in a struggle on the ground” following a traffic stop for suspected possession of weapons. In the end, Polo G was arrested and charged with battery against a police officer, public servant/influence performance threat, resisting an officer with violence, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief. He was later released after posting a $19,500 bond.

You can watch the video for “Party Lyfe” above.

Hall Of Fame is out now via Columbia Records. Get it here.