Two years ago, DaBaby stepped into the mainstream with his breakout single, “Suge,” which was also the highlight of his debut album, Baby On Baby. Since then, the North Carolina-bred rapper has gone on to become one of hip-hop’s most commercially successful rappers. His 2020 album, Blame It On Baby, and its No. 1 single “Rockstar” with Roddy Ricch are both proof of that. And they’ve only made DaBaby more confident as a rapper.

DaBaby took to his Instagram Story to send a message to his competition. “Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these n****s LIE about,” he declared. “I’m him frfr. If a n**** ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These n****s just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”

It’s unknown what exactly DaBaby feels people are lying about, but whatever it is, this outburst may join a growing list of his controversial moments. Last week, one of his Billion Dollar Baby artists, Wisdom, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a firearm after he shot a man in the calf following a verbal altercation. On a lighter note, he recently joined Yo Gotti for their strip-club friendly track “Drop.”