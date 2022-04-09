Last summer, just days after he released his third album Hall Of Fame, which went on to become his first No. 1 album, Polo G was arrested in Miami. The rapper was leaving an album release party in celebration of Hall Of Fame when officers pulled him over. According to Billboard at the time, Polo G, who was a passenger in the car with his mother and manager, was stopped after cops suspected that there were weapons in the car because they overhead a passenger say that the car was bulletproof. Shortly, after he was pulled over, an altercation between Polo G and an officer occurred before he was placed in handcuffs.

As a result of the incident, Polo G was hit with two felony charges for battery against a police officer and threatening a public servant. He also received misdemeanor charges for public servant/influence performance threat, resisting an officer without violence, and criminal mischief. Back in November, Miami-Dade County prosecutors decided to drop the felony charges, as well as the charge of criminal mischief, due to insufficient evidence. Now, the remaining misdemeanor charges have reportedly been dropped after Polo G completed an anger management class.

According to TMZ, the final charges were dropped after Polo G completed a 6-hour anger management course. It was a part of the Pre-Trial Intervention program which allows non-violent offenses to have charges dropped through courses like the anger management class.