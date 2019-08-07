Post Malone is a great late night talk show guest, as he proved towards the end of last year when he took Jimmy Fallon to his favorite restaurant, Olive Garden, and helped the Tonight Show host have the best dining experience possible. Now Malone has returned to the program, and predictably, he and Fallon had a terrific time together.

During the show, Post Malone performed a cover that nobody could have seen coming: He, Fallon, and some of The Roots transformed part of the studio into a pop-up Irish pub, where the pair drank and sang an Irish drinking song, The Dubliners’ “Seven Drunken Nights.” Malone’s appearance was actually pretty beer-centric. During their conversation, Malone told Fallon about how he’ll sometimes play beer bong backstage at shows, so naturally, Fallon had a beer pong setup of his own ready to go, and the two played.

The two also had a traditional talk show conversation beyond that. He spoke about his Bud Light Dive Bar Tour, he confirmed that his next album is completed, and he re-affirmed that it will be out in September, which he previously mentioned this week.

Watch clips from Post Malone’s appearance on The Tonight Show above.