While he’s appeared as a guest act on a number of tracks within the last couple of years, the music world hasn’t received an original solo track from Post Malone in almost two years. The singer’s last release came in 2019 with his third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding. For those who have been waiting for new music from Posty, the wait has come to an end as he returns with his latest single, “Motley Crew.” The new track finds him leaning towards the hip-hop-ish side of his catalog in the effort that’s paired with a video that places him on a racetrack. The NASCAR-themed effort captures Post riding around a track while partying with the likes of Big Sean, Ty Dolla Sign, French Montana, Tyga, and others.

Posty’s newest single could soon bring us to the arrival of his fourth album, but according to his manager, Dre London, there may be a lot more in store for fans in 2021. “This that smile while on FaceTime with @postmalone agreeing that the world deserves 2 Posty projects out this year!” London wrote in the caption of an April 2021 Instagram post. “Discussing dates to drop the 1st one sooner than u think! I won’t tell u the title name just yet maybe next week.” That title has yet to be revealed, but from the looks of it, supporters of Posty won’t have to wait too long to receive it.

Scroll up to watch the video for “Motley Crew.”