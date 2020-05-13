Snoop Dogg recently announced his own brand of red wine. Now, Post Malone is the latest rapper to stake his claim in the wine industry. The rapper aims to create an accessible wine with Maison No. 9, a French rosé designed by Posty and his partners.

For Maison No. 9, Posty teamed up with entrepreneur James Morrissey and music manager Dre London to create the distinct flavor and design of rosé. The three traveled to Provence, France to handpick the best grapes and sampled over 50 blends to find the perfect balance.

The name of the wine was inspired by Posty’s favorite tarot card, the Nine Of Swords. The card represents a positive overcoming of daily challenges. With the inspiration in mind, the rapper designed the bottle to be sleek and easily held with a full glass in the other hand.

In a statement, Posty says he’s been thinking about the project for quite some time: “Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy. It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while. It was great to work with Global Brand Equities because they saw the vision and we got to do some super cool stuff. Maison No. 9 goes down smooth, and you’re all going to love it!”

Posty’s partner Dre London echoed the rapper’s excitement about the new rosé: “We have opportunities to create a lot of new projects with Post, and we are highly selective about what we invest our time and energy into. It has to be something we are really passionate about. With Maison No. 9, we knew immediately that it was the right fit. Between the people, the project and the product, the vision was there to create something authentic on the French Riviera that Post truly loves.”

Post Malone’s Maison No. 9 rosé is available worldwide in June. Get it here.