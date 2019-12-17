Post Malone Is Headlining This Year’s ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Special

Every year, Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve helps millions of Americans ring in the new year with its blend of high-profile performances. This year’s performers have been announced and they include headliner Post Malone, Alanis Morissette, BTS, and Sam Hunt. Post is making his Times Square debut, while Morissette is set to perform with the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, so named for her breakout 1995 album.

This year’s broadcast, officially titled Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020, is the 48th anniversary of the annual tradition and will include five and a half hours of performances and reports on celebrations from around the world. Seacrest will lead the New York countdown, while Ciara will countdown from Hollywood for the West Coast, with Broadway actor Billy Porter hosting the Central Time Zone festivities from New Orleans.

Post’s Times Square debut will cap off a highly successful 2019 that saw him secure his first No. 1 song with no features (“Circles“), release his hit third album, Hollywood’s Bleeding, to general acclaim and gangbusters sales, and nab a Grammy nomination for “Sunflower,” his monster smash with Swae Lee of Rae Sremmurd.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2020 is scheduled to air at 8 PM EST on ABC New Year’s Eve.