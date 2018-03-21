Adrianne Lenker

Big Thief guitarist Buck Meek is expanding his solo career with a self-titled debut solo album that’s set for release on May 18 via Keeled Scales, but will remain very much a part of the band itself. So far, it sounds like he knows what he’s doing: Lead single “Cannonball!” is a head-bobbing, throwback-sounding indie folk track that proves Meek is perfectly capable of running the show by himself. It’s also a profoundly easy and relaxed listen, and that’s the vibe that Meek really leans into on “Ruby,” his latest single that is premiering today on Uproxx.

“Ruby” is the sound of waking up from a nap on a warm weekend afternoon: It takes a minute to rub its eyes and stretch its arms as it lets out a big yawn and gets going, and even once that happens, the proceedings are still pretty darn chill in a most pleasant and digestible way. Meek himself describes the song:

“‘Ruby’ is the suspension in love, when time folds in on itself, when the first instant of meeting cycles through the idiosyncratic friction and ancient affection of years together, which again cycles into infancy and eager fascination — all contained within a sideways glance.”

Listen to “Ruby” above, learn more about Meek’s upcoming album here, and check out his upcoming tour dates below.

03/31 — Decatur, GA at @ Eddie’s Attic *

04/01 — Nashville, TN at @ The Basement East *

04/02 — Bloomington, IN at @ The Bishop *

04/03 — Evanston, IL at @ Evanston SPACE *

04/04 — Milwaukee, WI at @ Colectivo Coffee *

04/05 — Minneapolis, MN at @ 7th St. Entry *

04/06 — Davenport, IA at Raccoon Motel

04/09 — Denver, CO at Lost Lake

05/30 — The Quiet Valley Ranch, TX at Kerrville Folk Festival

* with Margaret Glaspy