Prince passed away in April 2016 (exactly three years ago from yesterday), but a month before that, it was announced that the iconic musician was working on a memoir. Now it has been revealed that the book, titled The Beautiful Ones, will still be released, and it’s coming out via Random House on October 29.

The publisher’s statement on the book reads, “The Beautiful Ones is the deeply personal account of how Prince Rogers Nelson became the Prince we know: the real-time story of a kid absorbing the world around him and creating a persona, an artistic vision, and a life, before the hits and the fame that would come to define him.”

Chris Jackson, the book’s editor, also shared a statement about The Beautiful Ones, writing, “It’s also much more than that: it’s a genuinely moving and energizing literary work, full of Prince’s ideas and vision, his voice and image. It’s a treasure not just for Prince fans but for anyone who wants to see one of our greatest creative artists and original minds at work on his greatest creation: himself.”

Prince was collaborating on the book with Dan Piepenbring, and Piepenbring’s intro to the book is about Prince’s last days, “a time when Prince was thinking deeply about how to reveal more of himself and his ideas to the world, while retaining the mystery and mystique he’d so carefully cultivated.”

If books aren’t your thing, Ava DuVernay is directing a documentary about the late musician that will be coming to Netflix.