Public Enemy has reportedly fired Flavor Flav from the group after an internal dispute over their upcoming performance at a Bernie Sanders rally, according to a statement given to Rolling Stone. “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the statement reads. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

Spoke @BernieSanders rally with @EnemyRadio. If there was a $bag, Flav would’ve been there front & center. He will NOT do free benefit shows. Sued me in court the 1st time I let him back in. His ambulance lawyer sued me again on Friday & so now he stays home & better find REHAB — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020

The statement came on the heels of a cease-and-desist letter sent by Flav’s lawyers in the wake of the group’s rally performance announcement. The law firm of Ford & Friedman sent an open letter to Billboard decrying the performance as Flavor Flav remains staunchly apolitical and claiming that the use of his likeness to promote the performance constituted a “grossly misleading narrative.” It wasn’t the first time Flav’s lawyers got involved in the group’s affairs; in 2017, Flav sued Chuck D for unpaid royalties, prompting Chuck to create Public Enemy Radio as a way of distancing himself from “that ridiculousness.”

I heard I’m trending, like I care . I built @EnemyRadioRS so it does benefits & fundraisers … He said he never gonna do them. So his refusal to do @HarryBelafonte #ManyRiversFestival in Atlanta 2016 was my last time. I built Enemy Radio to get far away from that ridiculousness. — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 2, 2020

Before issuing the announcement of Flav’s dismissal, it appears that Chuck was ready to give his former partner-in-rhyme an opportunity to come to terms. According to Rolling Stone, Chuck said, “Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this. He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.” However, with Flav’s lawyers sending the cease-and-desist and in the wake of the actual performance this Sunday, it appears the band’s leader — who is the sole legal owner of the group’s trademarks, logos, and name, and who wrote most of the lyrics, including Flav’s — has had enough of his partner’s refusal to stand alongside him.

“My last straw was long ago,” Chuck explained on Twitter. “It’s not about BERNIE with Flav … he don’t know the difference between [former NFL running back] Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders. He don’t know either. FLAV refused to support Sankofa after Harry Belafonte inducted us. He don’t do that.” The activist organization was founded by actor Harry Belafonte to promote activism through connecting artists, musicians, and performers with grassroots organizations addressing social injustice.

… last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

