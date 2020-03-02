Getty Image
Public Enemy Reportedly Fired Flavor Flav For Suing The Group Over Their Bernie Sanders Rally Performance

Public Enemy has reportedly fired Flavor Flav from the group after an internal dispute over their upcoming performance at a Bernie Sanders rally, according to a statement given to Rolling Stone. “Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the statement reads. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

The statement came on the heels of a cease-and-desist letter sent by Flav’s lawyers in the wake of the group’s rally performance announcement. The law firm of Ford & Friedman sent an open letter to Billboard decrying the performance as Flavor Flav remains staunchly apolitical and claiming that the use of his likeness to promote the performance constituted a “grossly misleading narrative.” It wasn’t the first time Flav’s lawyers got involved in the group’s affairs; in 2017, Flav sued Chuck D for unpaid royalties, prompting Chuck to create Public Enemy Radio as a way of distancing himself from “that ridiculousness.”

Before issuing the announcement of Flav’s dismissal, it appears that Chuck was ready to give his former partner-in-rhyme an opportunity to come to terms. According to Rolling Stone, Chuck said, “Flavor chooses to dance for his money and not do benevolent work like this. He has a year to get his act together and get himself straight or he’s out.” However, with Flav’s lawyers sending the cease-and-desist and in the wake of the actual performance this Sunday, it appears the band’s leader — who is the sole legal owner of the group’s trademarks, logos, and name, and who wrote most of the lyrics, including Flav’s — has had enough of his partner’s refusal to stand alongside him.

“My last straw was long ago,” Chuck explained on Twitter. “It’s not about BERNIE with Flav … he don’t know the difference between [former NFL running back] Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders. He don’t know either. FLAV refused to support Sankofa after Harry Belafonte inducted us. He don’t do that.” The activist organization was founded by actor Harry Belafonte to promote activism through connecting artists, musicians, and performers with grassroots organizations addressing social injustice.

Public Enemy also stated their intention to release a new album in April. Read more here.

