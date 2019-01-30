Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Earlier this month, Toronto punks Pup announced their highly-anticipated third album Morbid Stuff and shared a new song called “Kids.” Now, the lead single has a video to go with it, giving fans a glimpse into what each member could be up to forty years down the line. But of course, in typical Pup fashion, the prophecies depicted in the Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux-directed video are “bleak as fu*k,” in the words of frontman Stefan Babcock. (Dare I say… morbid?!)

The year is 2059, and the band’s four members have all gone their separate ways, leaving bassist Nestor Chumak a lonely grandfather, drummer Zack Mykula a struggling street percussionist, and guitarist Steve Sladowski a successful fashion designer. Babock, on the other hand, is nowhere to be found for most of the clip, until the rest of the band reunites on a quest to recover their lost friend.

“Our goal was to sorta set viewers up for this happy feel-good ending, and then at the last minute, crush them with darkness,” the frontman explained in a press release. “Just like life in the present, most things in the future will probably turn out sh*t, or, if we’re really lucky, fine at best.” Check out the epic video above.

Morbid Stuff is set for release April 5 via the band’s new Rise Records imprint Little Dipper. Pre-order it here and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates.