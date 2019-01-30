Toronto Punks Pup Show Us Their Morbid Futures In The Epic Video For ‘Kids’

01.30.19 20 mins ago

Earlier this month, Toronto punks Pup announced their highly-anticipated third album Morbid Stuff and shared a new song called “Kids.” Now, the lead single has a video to go with it, giving fans a glimpse into what each member could be up to forty years down the line. But of course, in typical Pup fashion, the prophecies depicted in the Jeremy Schaulin-Rioux-directed video are “bleak as fu*k,” in the words of frontman Stefan Babcock. (Dare I say… morbid?!)

The year is 2059, and the band’s four members have all gone their separate ways, leaving bassist Nestor Chumak a lonely grandfather, drummer Zack Mykula a struggling street percussionist, and guitarist Steve Sladowski a successful fashion designer. Babock, on the other hand, is nowhere to be found for most of the clip, until the rest of the band reunites on a quest to recover their lost friend.

“Our goal was to sorta set viewers up for this happy feel-good ending, and then at the last minute, crush them with darkness,” the frontman explained in a press release. “Just like life in the present, most things in the future will probably turn out sh*t, or, if we’re really lucky, fine at best.” Check out the epic video above.

Morbid Stuff is set for release April 5 via the band’s new Rise Records imprint Little Dipper. Pre-order it here and check out the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Around The Web

TAGSmorbid stuffPUP

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.29.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.28.19 2 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.28.19 2 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP