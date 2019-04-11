Pup Announced A Massive Fall Tour In Support Of ‘Morbid Stuff’

Getty Image

Canadian punk band Pup just released one of the year’s best albums, the roaring and determined Morbid Stuff. They’re already playing a bunch of shows this spring, but the band have announced that they’ll be expanding their tour with more dates this fall. Pup will bring along LA rockers Illuminati Hotties for the US dates, and New York pop punks Charly Bliss will open in Canada. Following the US and Canada, Pup will also tour Europe, though they haven’t announced who will be opening for those dates yet.

You can check out their full North American itinerary below.

09/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall ^

09/12 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5 ^

09/13 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live! ^

09/14 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

09/16 – Jacksonville, FL @ 1904 Music Hall ^

09/17 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

09/18 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room ^

09/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham ^

09/21 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse ^

09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

09/23 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom ^

09/24 – St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall ^

09/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room @ Old National Centre ^

09/27 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall ^

09/28 – Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall ^

09/29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation at the Intersection ^

10/07 – Victoria, BC @ Capital Ballroom +

10/09 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre +

10/11 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall +

10/13 – Saskatoon, SK @ Amigos Cantina +

10/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Garrick Centre +

10/17 – Kingston, ON @ The Ale House +

10/23 – Quebec City, QC @ Imperial Bell

10/25 – Halifax, NS @ The Marquee Ballroom (Halifax)

10/26 – St. John’s, NL @ Club One

^ with support from Illuminati Hotties

+ with support from Charly Bliss