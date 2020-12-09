It’s been a little over two years since Pusha T delivered his last album, Daytona. Since then, the rapper has stayed fairly quiet, but now he’s ready to make his return. He shared some details about his upcoming fourth solo albumwhen he appeared on RapCaviar’s Instagram Live alongside his manager Steven Victor.

“To be honest with y’all, I haven’t put any features on the album yet,” Pusha T responded. He did reveal that Kanye West and The Neptunes were among the producers. Both are people Pusha T has worked with often. Kanye served as the executive producer on his 2018 album Daytona while The Neptunes’ last production credit was on “Revolution” from his 2013 mixtape Wrath Of Caine. Pusha seemed confident in the project, saying, “You know I bring the best. I bring the best out of everybody.”

Earlier this year, Pusha revealed that he was working on not one but three projects, one of which will feature “the filthiest of hip-hop” beats, which was sent to him by Tyler The Creator. He shared the news during a Discord AMA session and promised that he’s “got a lot to say” on the projects, saying “a lot’s went on,” leaving him with “a lot to address.”