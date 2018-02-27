Update: Pussy Riot has shared an update on Twitter saying that Olya Borisova and Sasha Sofeev have been found, and while they “were detained several times,” they’re “safe now.”
—
Two Pussy Riot members are missing. Olya Borisova & Sasha Sofeev disappeared in Crimea yesterday.
FSB detained them several times. Yesterday cops broke their phones and computers. We can not reach out to them.
We don't know what has happened to them. pic.twitter.com/6pRtgCIbi3
— Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) February 27, 2018
Update: Pussy Riot has shared an update on Twitter saying that Olya Borisova and Sasha Sofeev have been found, and while they “were detained several times,” they’re “safe now.”
we found Sasha and Olya. they were detained several times but safe now.
thank you for your help!!
— Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) February 27, 2018
—
I wouldn’t worry about them too much. Between the two of them, they have 18 lives.
You would think those dipshits would know to stay away from Russia by now.
Oh Crimea a river.
So a non-story. PR is a joke. No talent performance artists who think storming a church and dancing obnoxiously to a boom box is freedom of speech.