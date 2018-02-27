Two Pussy Riot members are missing. Olya Borisova & Sasha Sofeev disappeared in Crimea yesterday.

FSB detained them several times. Yesterday cops broke their phones and computers. We can not reach out to them.

We don't know what has happened to them. pic.twitter.com/6pRtgCIbi3

— Pussy Riot (@pussyrrriot) February 27, 2018