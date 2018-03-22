Q-Tip Will Play The Lead Role Of Jazz Great Miles Davis Onstage In ‘My Funny Valentine’

03.22.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Q-Tip is having a busy year. First, he released a new song with Kendrick Lamar in February, then he was announced as leader of the Hip Hop Culture Council at the Kennedy Center, and just today it was revealed he will be playing the part of Miles Davis in a play called “My Funny Valentine” scripted by playwright Nelson George.

The play is about one day in the tumultuous life of the jazz giant back in the early 80’s. The theater one sheet describes the plot succinctly: “By responding to a fan’s letter the trumpeter ignites a chain of life-altering events.” This isn’t the first we’ve heard about the play though, as it was the inspiration for the 2015 film “Miles Ahead” starring Don Cheadle and Q-Tip first talked about the script with XXL back in 2010.

“I was a lil nervous at first. But we’ve already done some table
readings and Miles’ nephew, and some of his really close friends that he
knew for many years—a girlfriend of two—and some of his old band mates
have checked out the table reading like, “Oh, shit, they nailed it.” So
that made it easier for me. It let me know my instincts are right.”

The play is part of the “There Was Sound” performance series and will debut at Joe’s Pub in New York City on March 26.

Around The Web

TAGSMILES DAVISNelson GeorgeQ-TIP

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 1 day ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP