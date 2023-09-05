Quavo Goes On A Sightseeing Date In The Dominican Republic In His ‘Galaxy’ Video

Quavo takes a sightseeing tour of the Dominican Republic in the video for “Galaxy” from his new album Rocket Power. The “Galaxy” from the title refers to the ceiling of his Rolls-Royce Phantom, which notoriously has a star pattern in the ceiling (it’s apparently a favorite topic of his, as in 2017 he also dropped a song called “Stars In The Ceiling”).

While the song boasts about the luxury car, Quavo’s video sees him walking around the island with a gorgeous woman, cutting into a coconut with a machete, and hanging out with the local kids. The picturesque video is reminiscent of a travelogue show, capturing the laid-back day-to-day life on the island and lush scenery of the popular vacation destination.

“Galaxy” follows “Greatness,” “Turn Yo Clic Up,” and “11.11” as standouts from the new album. Meanwhile, much of the album is dedicated to Quavo’s late partner-in-rhyme, Takeoff. The Atlanta rap pioneer’s last full-length project was a collaborative album with Takeoff (Only Built For Infinity Links), while his last proper solo album was 2018’s Quavo Huncho. In the two years since the last Migos album, Quavo and Takeoff fell out with Offset — something Quavo references a few times on Rocket Power. The remaining bandmates have since made up.

Watch Quavo’s “Galaxy” video above.

Rocket Power is out now via Quality Control / Motown / Capitol. Get it here.