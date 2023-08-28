Quavo Gets Away From It All In His Defiant, Nostalgic ‘11.11’ Video

Quavo gets away from all to relax and vent while offroading in the video for “11.11” from his new album, Rocket Power. While the whole album is dedicated to his late bandmate/nephew Takeoff, “11.11” is one of the songs that most heavily focuses on Quavo’s sense of loss and frustration. In it, he reflects on both Takeoff’s death and the fracture between them and fellow Migos member Offset on the day of Takeoff’s funeral, which took place on November 11th, 2022.

Meanwhile, in the video, Quavo drives a four-wheeler down a forest path, then finds space to light up and reflect on the brotherhood between him, Offset, and Takeoff. “I watched my brother Takeoff go to heaven, an angel,” he raps. “We celebrate eleven-eleven.” And of Offset, he says he can still count on him despite their past friction, rhyming, “I’ll call on him if I need a partner / Even though what he did was kinda / It’s bigger than us and let’s not remind her / We together, n****, get the chopper.”

At the time of Takeoff’s death, he and Quavo were wrapping up the rollout of their album Only Built For Infinity Links, and Offset was on the outs with his former crew. However, in the wake of Takeoff’s death, Quavo and Offset did eventually put their past differences behind them to pay tribute to him at the 2023 BET Awards.

Watch Quavo’s video for “11.11” above.