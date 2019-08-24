Getty Image

Quavo is the latest celebrity to capitalize off the recent Popeyes chicken sandwiches craze. The fried chicken joint recently debuted a new chicken sandwich on a brioche bun, and internet warfare ensued over whether the sandwich is better than Chick-fil-A’s signature dish. According to food critics and fans on Twitter alike, the Popeyes sandwich certainly lives up to the hype. In fact, the hype was so strong than several Popeyes locations around the country actually sold out of chicken. But Quavo was smart and decided to (jokingly) turn the sandwich crisis into profit.

The Migos rapper posted a video of himself to Instagram selling Popeyes chicken sandwiches out of the trunk of his car. Though the retail price of an individual sandwich is only $3.99, Quavo was selling each chicken brioche for $1,000. “I heard y’all boys was looking for them, they sold out everywhere,” he said opening his trunk. “I got them things going for $1,000 a chicken.” Quavo opens a Popeyes bag to reveal several bags of the coveted chicken sandwiches.

As the Popeyes craze raged, several other fast food chains attempted to join the conversation and were instantly shut down, including Chick-fil-A, Shake Shack, even Bojangles. But the internet had decidedly crowned Popeyes the reigning champion of chicken sandwiches.