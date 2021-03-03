Quavo Introduced His Movie Co-Star Robert DeNiro To Migos’ Music

As a member of Migos and as a solo artist, Quavo could be considered among hip-hop’s A-listers. That said, there’s no guarantee that someone would be familiar with him or his music — especially a septuagenarian like Robert De Niro. However, the Academy Award-winning actor is probably well aware of his Wash Me In The River co-star’s musical credits now.

In an interview with Billboard about his upcoming two-on-two basketball game with Jack Harlow, 2 Chainz, and Lil Baby, Quavo was kind enough to answer a couple of questions about his upcoming film debut. When asked about his experience interacting with the screen icon, Quavo explained why he’s pretty sure De Niro Googled the Atlanta rap trio at the first chance he got.

“I told him I said a line in one of my new songs about the trip I just took, and he was just like, ‘For real. M-I-G-O-S, right?'” Quavo recalled. “I was like, ‘Yeah, he’s finna go home and look me up.’ It was too hard. I couldn’t wait to tell my Mom dukes that I’m gonna be on the screen and kicked it with him. He’s a nice dude.” De Niro won’t have to wait long to check out his castmate’s latest; Quavo promised in February that Migos’ next album is due in “a month and a half.”

Regarding the upcoming B/R Open Run challenge between Quavo and his teammate Harlow and 2 Chainz and Lil Baby, Quavo said he’s betting on his high school varsity team-honed skills. “You know anyone with me is going to win,” he boasted. “Let’s get it. I hope they bring their A-game.”

Check out the full Billboard interview here.