It looks like we’re going to have to wait a little bit longer for Quavo‘s second solo album, Rocket Power. Yesterday, the Migos rapper took to Instagram to share that Rocket Power has been pushed back.

In a video on Quavo’s account, the Atlanta rapper is seen listening to mixes of the new album. “We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch,” the post’s caption reads.

The album was originally set to drop this Friday, but has now been pushed back two weeks. The album is largely inspired by his Migos bandmate Takeoff, who was killed last November following an altercation in Houston.

In a recent interview with Jamie Crawford-Walker, Quavo shared that he has felt Takeoff’s presence everywhere as he’s been working on the project.

“I miss him a lot and I love him,” Quavo said. “He know I love him. That’s what we always know. So when you see me and you see me smiling or something like that, you don’t gotta never think I forgot about him or I’ll forget about him. I think about him all the time. Sometimes I cry myself to sleep. And that’s it. I just know he’s here. If I can’t feel him, I just know he’s around.”

Rocket Power is out 8/18 via Quality Control/Capitol.