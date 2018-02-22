Quincy Jones has been a topic of widespread conversation this year among music lovers, social media users, and popular culture aficionados alike after multiple eye-opening statements he’s made in recent interviews. Among those statements are some that have been backed up by other sources, such as an alleged affair between Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando, and opinions that are a little more controversial, like Taylor Swift is not a good writer and the Beatles were the “worst musicians in the world.” Jones seemed not to give a crap what anyone thought about his statement, which, when you’re 85 years old and been as successful in the game as he is, why would you?
Well, it seems as if an “intervention” between Jones and his six daughters, one of whom is successful actress Rashida Jones, has caused him to realize the error of his ways and he has issued a statement on Twitter that says he’s sorry for his “word vomit” and for “bad-mouthing” people. He blames his naughty behavior on a mixture of a flood of memories coming back after he recently stopped drinking and accidentally not portraying the full picture about some instances that he may have relayed incorrectly to media outlets. Jones says he’s reached out to personally apologize to friends and is sorry to the public for contradicting the positive messages he’s worked so hard to proliferate throughout his career about racism, sexism, homophobia, and other forms of social injustice. While some may have applauded Jones for his “real” statements, this may have been a situation where he felt keeping it real went wrong, and it’s nice to see that even such a seasoned, successful person in the music industry can still possess the humility to apologize to anyone whom he may have offended.
Read the full statement below.
It wouldn’t be surprising that Ringo is a shitty drummer though….
It’s pretty much known he was just an average drummer.
People can poke fun at Ringo all they like. And maybe he was only average. But he was still the drummer in the greatest musical group in the history of music. So that’s kind of hard to make fun of.
Bingo Iron Mike – was Ringo as technically brilliant as Peart, Copeland or Bonham? Of course not, just like no one is saying that Keith Richards is a virtuoso lead guitar, but he’s considered a legend because of the band he was in and the fact that he can lay claim to some of the most recognized riffs in the history of rock music. Neither George, Paul nor John played the beat from The End – it was Ringo. Paul and George always gave him respect for what he brought to the band – so should the rest of us.
i have a tendency to believe a lot of what he said was true and i think its bullshit his own family lynched him for being honest. the guys old, he said some stuff so what? he was a newfound hero for me with his vulture piece now hes just another snowflake melting under pc rules
A man in his 80s with no filter? Shocking. Shocking, I say. Oh, the money he could make he wrote a tell-all book. From what I hear, the 70’s (particularly the late 70’s during the disco-era) was a pretty crazy and experimental time to be alive.
*IF he wrote.