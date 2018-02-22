Getty Image

Quincy Jones has been a topic of widespread conversation this year among music lovers, social media users, and popular culture aficionados alike after multiple eye-opening statements he’s made in recent interviews. Among those statements are some that have been backed up by other sources, such as an alleged affair between Richard Pryor and Marlon Brando, and opinions that are a little more controversial, like Taylor Swift is not a good writer and the Beatles were the “worst musicians in the world.” Jones seemed not to give a crap what anyone thought about his statement, which, when you’re 85 years old and been as successful in the game as he is, why would you?

Well, it seems as if an “intervention” between Jones and his six daughters, one of whom is successful actress Rashida Jones, has caused him to realize the error of his ways and he has issued a statement on Twitter that says he’s sorry for his “word vomit” and for “bad-mouthing” people. He blames his naughty behavior on a mixture of a flood of memories coming back after he recently stopped drinking and accidentally not portraying the full picture about some instances that he may have relayed incorrectly to media outlets. Jones says he’s reached out to personally apologize to friends and is sorry to the public for contradicting the positive messages he’s worked so hard to proliferate throughout his career about racism, sexism, homophobia, and other forms of social injustice. While some may have applauded Jones for his “real” statements, this may have been a situation where he felt keeping it real went wrong, and it’s nice to see that even such a seasoned, successful person in the music industry can still possess the humility to apologize to anyone whom he may have offended.

Read the full statement below.