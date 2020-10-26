It’s been two years since Rae Sremmurd dropped the third edition of their SremmLife album series, Sr3mm. Swae Lee, one half of the duo, has since had an illustrious solo career, topping the Billboard Hot 100 chart with his Post Malone collaboration “Sunflower” and receiving a handful of Grammy nominations. But now, it looks like Lee is back with his brother Slim Jxmmi putting some final touches on Rae Sremmurd’s fourth studio album.

Teasing the return of Rae Sremmurd, Lee took to Instagram to share a snippet of an upcoming song. Both Lee and Jxmmi appear in the clip and excitedly sing along to the lyrics playing over their studio’s speakers. “Sremm 4 OTW,” Lee wrote, signaling that SremmLife 4 is coming sooner rather than later.

In other Rae Sremmurd news, the duo are apparently down to compete against Migos in an upcoming Verzuz battle. Lee confirmed his interest in a recent interview with Power 106. “All I’m gonna say is we got a nice catalog,” he said. “It’s gonna be hard. We got some classics. I got some classics. SremmLife got some classics. You know what I’m sayin’? The numbers don’t lie. That would be good because they got some hits, we got some hits. That’d be fun. […] They’d have to cut us all a nice little [check]. That’s gonna be action-packed. You know we gonna turn up.”

Watch Swae Lee play a snippet of a new song above.