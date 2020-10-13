After the lockdown was put in place, the competition series Verzuz offered some much-needed entertainment and only continues to grow in popularity. September’s Verzuz saw legends Gladys Knight and Patti LaBelle competing to an audience of over 3.7 million. Since each battle is announced with little warning, many musicians have challenged one another to put their discography side-by-side. Now, Swae Lee is talking the possibility of tapping his brother for a Rae Sremmurd Verzuz battle against Migos.

Swae recently sat down in an interview with Power 106 to chat about his upcoming album. The conversation eventually turned to Verzuz, and the interviewer asked if Swae was willing to battle it out against Migos.

“All I’m gonna say is we got a nice catalog,” he said, seemingly confirming his interest. “It’s gonna be hard. We got some classics. I got some classics. SremmLife got some classics. You know what I’m sayin’? The numbers don’t lie. That would be good because they got some hits, we got some hits. That’d be fun. […] They’d have to cut us all a nice little [check]. That’s gonna be action-packed. You know we gonna turn up.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Swae talked about his recent single, “Dance Like No One’s Watching.” “It was just so relevant. ‘Dance Like No One’s Watching,’ it was really a play on words. No one’s supposed to be watching because we’re supposed to be in the house. I think nobody really catch that.”

Watch Swae’s full interview on Power 106 above.