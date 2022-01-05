The incarcerated members of Gucci Mane’s 1017 label are having a rough news week, with Pooh Shiesty agreeing to a plea deal in his federal firearms case that could see him serve 97 months or more in prison. Now, fellow 1017 rapper Ralo can look forward to his day in court, as he announced that a date has been set for his marijuana trafficking trial — nearly four years after his initial arrest.

“After 4 years of being dragged through all these different jails and COVID BS, I finally got a date set March 15,” he wrote in a caption on his Instagram alongside a photo of himself in better days. “If I ever did anything to hurt you, I ask that you forgive me. I don’t wanna walk in that courtroom with no bad vibes, I need prayers for me and not AGAINST me. It’s some people that love and need me free. Go to FAMERICANEWS.COM to help.” Meanwhile, it appears he’s still honing his craft behind bars, adding, “On another note the feds finally allowed my music to be sold in they prison system, so tell anybody you know in the feds to go download all my music off the Corrilinks system.”

Ralo — real name Terrell Davis — first captured the interest of trap rap fans in 2015 with the release of his single “Can’t Lie,” featuring Future. He was arrested in 2018 for possession with intent to distribute, with authorities accusing him of selling drugs from an apartment complex he rented in his native Atlanta, flying nearly 1,000 lbs. of marijuana from California