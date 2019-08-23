Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Rapsody‘s surreal ‘Nina’ video channels Black history for a haunting survival anthem. The song, from Rapsody’s newest release, Eve, samples Nina Simone’s classic Billie Holliday cover “Strange Fruit” as a backdrop for Rapsody’s empowering bars and punishing punchlines. The video finds the North Carolina MC strolling along a beach at sunset in a flowing white dress and spitting bars at a photoshoot, juxtaposing the imagery of her lyrics with literal, split-screen representations.

Eve is Rapsody’s second album under Jamla Records’ partnership with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label after 2017’s Grammy-nominated Laila’s Wisdom. Eve‘s uniting concept surrounds the praise of influential Black women throughout history, from ancient queens to modern-day supermodels and pioneering athletes, with appearances from The GZA, Leikeli47, Queen Latifah, and more.

In promoting Eve, Rapsody has released thought-provoking videos for singles “Phylicia” and “Ibtihaj” featuring GZA and D’Angelo, honoring actress Phylicia Rashad and athlete Ibtihaj Muhammad, respectively. She’s also done an entertaining press run; she gave her insight into Jay-Z’s recent NFL deal on The Breakfast Club, then blew Jalen And Jacoby‘s minds with her opinions on hot sauce storage and sugar on grits. Later this year, she will join Big KRIT on his From The South With Love tour, along with Domani Harris.

Eve is out now via Jamla Records, LLC. Get it here.