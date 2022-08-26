Top Dawg Entertainment’s talented roster is back with a bark as Ray Vaughn and Isaiah Rashad team up for the slow burner “Dawg House.” Vaughn adds a slight pinch of melody into his verse, rapping with a strained voice. Isaiah Rashad joins later, picking up the pace with his animated vocal tone. It is a short offering, but in a world where TDE takes extensive breaks, it is more than welcome; not to mention the fun callback to Baha Men’s 2000s classic “Who Let The Dogs Out.”

For Ray Vaughn, “Dawg House” follows his 2022 singles “Mannequin” and “Picking Cherries.” The 25-year-old has gained a lot of steam since it was announced that he signed to TDE last year. With such a strong system in place, it is safe to assume his debut album is imminent and will impress.

As for Isaiah Rashad, he linked up with labelmate Zacari for “Bliss” back in June. The Chattanooga rapper has been riding the high of his comeback album The House Is Burning that came out in July 2021. The album featured SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, 6lack, Smino, and Jay Rock. He later shared a deluxe version in November with four new tracks, namely a remix to “RIP Young” featuring Project Pat and Juicy J.

Listen to “Dawg House” above.

