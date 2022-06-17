Last month, Reason returned with his take on Jack Harlow’s Drake collaboration “Churchill Downs” with “Churchill Downs Freestyle.” Now, he’s teamed up with Jay Rock for “It Is What It Is.”

An instrumental by Hollywood Cole serves as a cinematic, pulsating backdrop while the pair break into flows about their hardships, with Jay Rock posing serious questions: “Now would you rather go, hard or ballistic? / Keep it realistic / Nothin’ really move but that money, would you risk it? / I was broke and hungry, itchin’ to kill to somethin’, my ribs touchin’,” he raps.

Meanwhile, Reason recently had some beef cleared up with fellow rapper Logic, who was thought to be dissing Reason in his track “Vinyl Days.” “Hey bro @reasonTDE my boy @thisisrory said you thought I dissed you on my song Vinyl Days,” Logic tweeted. “If I was going to diss you, I’d diss you. I love you, you’re my brother. Let’s get ice cream together some time.”

Fans thought Reason had instigated a feud with Logic due to some of his lyrics on the 2020 track “The Soul (Pt. 2),” but Reason denied that he dissed Logic, saying, “It’s just small wordplay, and reasoning is close to logic. That’s really as deep as I thought about it. It’s really just a lesson learned that we’re in a different day and age, and rap is different. It’s a little bit more sensitive.”

Listen to “It Is What It Is” above.