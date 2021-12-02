After highlighting Houston rappers like Erica Banks and KenTheMan, UPROXX Sessions once again plays host to a Space City spitter in RayFace, who stops through for a boastful performance of his 2020 single, “No Middle Man.”

An adherent of Houston’s long-held tradition of independently released music, RayFace founded his own record label, Self Made Music, while also running other businesses on the side. His self-released mixtapes include Underrated and Trapademic, from which he’s released a slew of self-funded music videos, including “Out The Trap” “Got To Have It” and “Tell Me Why,” the latter containing a feature from fellow self-made Houstonite Slim Thug.

Although he’s still a relative newcomer without the resources of a major-label artist, two of the videos he’s released this year have garnered over a million views on YouTube and his polished presentation suggests that he’s got all the tools he needs to build an even bigger buzz in the future.

Watch RayFace’s UPROXX Sessions performance of ‘No Middle Man’ above.

UPROXX Sessions is Uproxx’s performance show featuring the hottest up-and-coming acts you should keep an eye on. Featuring creative direction from LA promotion collective, Ham On Everything, and taking place on our “bathroom” set designed and painted by Julian Gross, UPROXX Sessions is a showcase of some of our favorite performers, who just might soon be yours, too.