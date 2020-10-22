After multiple delays, Reason finally shared his new album New Beginnings earlier this month. It found the Del Amo rapper showing off his impressive song-making abilities more than two years after he gained attention with There You Have It. Now he’s back with a new video for the song “Favorite N***a.”

Eerie and sinister, it begins with Reason washing blood off of his hands and peeling at loose pieces of skin on his face. He soon departs towards the city. Along the way he stops at a deserted location and pops the trunk, revealing a lifeless body. The video closes with Reason digging up a grave then departing to grab an early morning shot of liquor at a nearby bar.

Soon after New Beginnings arrived, Reason revealed TDE went through “a weird time” earlier this year and explained why he collaborated with multiple acts from TDE on the new album. “New Beginnings is the first TDE drop, and I gave n****s the Q verse, I gave n****s two Soul verses, I tried to get diverse and gave you an Isaiah verse with JID,” he said. “I did that because even though the label’s going through a weird time, that we’re coming out of now, I still believe in this sh*t, and I’m still holding that flag.”

Check out the “Favorite N***a” video above.

New Beginnings is out now via Top Dawg Entertainment. Get it here.